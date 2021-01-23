Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burberry Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.31.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

