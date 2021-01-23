Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $19.33 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,893 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after purchasing an additional 798,604 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $9,023,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 171.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 231,207 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after acquiring an additional 146,155 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186,496 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 27.3% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.65.

MSFT stock opened at $225.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

