BTIG Research Lowers Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SENS. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.70.

Senseonics stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 709.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509,264 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

