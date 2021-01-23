Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. 115,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $666.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMTC shares. Stephens upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at $554,951.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.