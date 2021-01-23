Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,675.86

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,675.86 and traded as high as $1,895.00. Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) shares last traded at $1,860.00, with a volume of 4,136 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,719.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,675.86. The company has a market cap of £300.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.