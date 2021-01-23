Brokers Set Expectations for Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will earn $24.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $24.81. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $26.07 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $339.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.70. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

