Brokers Issue Forecasts for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $146.14 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.58. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after acquiring an additional 584,568 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $67,487,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,949,000 after acquiring an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 230.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after acquiring an additional 240,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 306.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 195,851 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

