Brokerages Set Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Price Target at $49.00

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

SF traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,394,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

