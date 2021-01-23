Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Price Target at $64.90

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

QSR stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $957,878.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,046 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 43,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

