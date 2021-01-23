Brokerages Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) PT at $26.60

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.
LASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.
In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,609. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
LASR stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About nLIGHT
nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.
