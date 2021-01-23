Brokerages Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) PT at $26.60

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

LASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,609. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,989,000 after purchasing an additional 484,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 25.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after purchasing an additional 663,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,173,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,177,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 861,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

LASR stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

