Brokerages Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kennametal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. 437,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.49, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

