Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Target Price at GBX 4,038.18

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,038.18 ($52.76).

Several research firms have issued reports on IHG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) stock opened at GBX 4,747 ($62.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.11. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,147 ($67.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,758.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,316.59.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

