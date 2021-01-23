Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Target Price at €49.49

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.49 ($58.23).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

FRE opened at €38.18 ($44.92) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.76.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

