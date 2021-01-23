Brokerages Set Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT at $61.33

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

DOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,355.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,873 shares of company stock worth $17,034,025 in the last three months. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 3,335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 320,176 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 57,465 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

