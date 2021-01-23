Brokerages Set Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Price Target at GBX 3,171.67

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,205.56 ($41.88).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819.

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,908.50 ($38.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £68.04 billion and a PE ratio of 48.56. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,277 ($42.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,946.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,756.44.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

