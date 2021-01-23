Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $185.66

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $252.75 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $10,895,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Baidu by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.