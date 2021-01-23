Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Target Price at $16.42

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGTC opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

