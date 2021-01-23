Brokerages Set AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) PT at GBX 73.40

Shares of AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 73.40 ($0.96).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised AA plc (AA.L) to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of AA stock opened at GBX 34.80 ($0.45) on Wednesday. AA plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 56.44 ($0.74). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31. The company has a market cap of £217.17 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

