Brokerages Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.99 and a 200-day moving average of $273.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 134.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

