Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Post -$2.28 EPS

Analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to report earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.06). Precision Drilling posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 385%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($6.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.70) to ($5.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($8.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.71) to ($6.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,800 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 144,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 107,421 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth about $65,000.

Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 48,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,993. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $285.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

