Brokerages Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to post $3.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $13.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 877.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $19.07.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
