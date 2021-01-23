Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.15 Million

Analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report sales of $27.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.30 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $30.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $98.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.10 million to $98.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $107.25 million, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $108.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBIO shares. Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. 166,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,327. The stock has a market cap of $171.10 million, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,802,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 51.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 523,000 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 881,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 63,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 46,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 58.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 145,653 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

