Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce $8.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.66 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $32.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $32.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.27 billion to $35.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after buying an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in 3M by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 200,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,132,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,979. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

