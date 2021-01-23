Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.88. CRA International also posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

CRA International stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.75. 19,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. CRA International has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $464.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CRA International by 523.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in CRA International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CRA International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

