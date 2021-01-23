Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Berry Global Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.