Brokerages Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Announce $3.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report $3.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09. Amgen reported earnings per share of $3.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $16.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.97 to $18.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.23 and a 200 day moving average of $238.31. The company has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

