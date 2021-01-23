Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $18.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.37.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 527,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 24,413 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,922,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,467,000 after purchasing an additional 538,669 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 158.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

