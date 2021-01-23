British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt cut British Land to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

