British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,032 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $1,357,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $465.02 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.74.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

