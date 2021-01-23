British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Insiders have sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.78.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $408.84 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $419.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.10.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

