British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 273.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $812.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.41, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.20. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,680,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,501 shares of company stock valued at $35,576,050 over the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

