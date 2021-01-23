British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases 60,811 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,375 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,811 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $38.39 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.96.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

