British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases 16,781 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.