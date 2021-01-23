British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.6% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $352,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.90 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

