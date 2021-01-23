British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,476 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.23 and its 200-day moving average is $238.31. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

