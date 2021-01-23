British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $15.72 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,944 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.44.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,954 shares of company stock worth $164,650,147. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $328.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

