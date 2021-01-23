British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $13.86 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,711 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in FMC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in FMC by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at $492,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at $3,829,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at $525,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Rowe raised their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

