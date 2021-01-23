Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,952,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

