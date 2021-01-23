Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $70.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Brinker International by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

