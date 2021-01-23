Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.04). Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $62,311.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,654,094.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,740 shares of company stock worth $10,568,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,203,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $106,428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 186,030 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 254,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $10,905,000.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.15, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.37. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $177.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

