Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.31

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $3.34. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 175,960 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $15.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

