Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.31

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $3.34. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 175,960 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $15.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
