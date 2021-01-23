BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,871.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,143 shares of company stock worth $6,791,563. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,627,000 after buying an additional 561,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 278,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 264,132 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

