Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 153,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 235,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,419 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 66,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

