Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.44. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 637,090 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

