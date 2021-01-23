Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,288.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,731 over the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 202,573 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

