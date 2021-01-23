BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $41.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BorgWarner traded as high as $43.74 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 126228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

