BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

