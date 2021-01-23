Borge Hald Sells 79,041 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $3,164,011.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,161,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,534,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Borge Hald sold 53,654 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,146,696.54.

On Monday, November 2nd, Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $5,392,000.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Borge Hald sold 8,220 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $260,163.00.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medallia by 16.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,080 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,889,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,759,000 after acquiring an additional 240,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 222.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 35.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 35.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 560,812 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

