Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BRLXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boralex from $44.50 to $46.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Boralex from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boralex in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. Boralex has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

