Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective boosted by Pivotal Research from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.15.

BOOT stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

